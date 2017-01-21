Outgoing Spanish ambassador receives high Estonian decoration

Spanish Ambassador Fernando García Casas presenting his credentials to Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. November 2014. (Raigo Pajula)

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has bestowed the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana upon the outgoing Ambassador of Spain.

Ambassador Fernando García Casas has been bestowed the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 1st Class, in recognition of his services to Estonia, according to the decision published on the website of the Office of the President.

Casas, who will be Spain's new Secretary of State for International Cooperation and for Latin America, presented his credentials as ambassador to President Toomas Hendrik Ilves in November 2014.