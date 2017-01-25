Indrek Tarand named candidate for vice-president of European Parliament

MEP Indrek Tarand has represented Estonia in the European Parliament since 2009. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Estonian MEP Indrek Tarand was named one of the candidates for the positions of vice-presidents in the European Parliament, the elections for which are Wednesday.

A total of 15 candidates have been nominated for the 14 vice-president positions, reported the European Parliament Information Office in Estonia.

Tarand, 52, has served as an MEP representing Estonia since 2009, prior to which he had also served as an adviser to the Prime Minister of Estonia and as Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also ran for President of Estonia against incumbent Toomas Hendrik Ilves in 2011, losing to the latter in a 73-25 vote in the Riigikogu.

While running for vice-president as a candidate nominated by at least 38 MEPs, the Estonian MEP also belongs to the Parliament's Greens-European Free Alliance group.

MEP Mairead McGuinness (Ireland) was elected First Vice-President of the Parliament after topping the polls on Wednesday morning, earning 466 of 618 votes in the first round of voting.