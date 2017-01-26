Death toll in Estonia's flu epidemic rises to 14

Hospital corridor. Photo is illustrative. (Sander Ilvest/Postimees/Scanpix)

While four deaths attributed to influenza this season had been reported as of Jan. 5, that number has since increased to 14 across Estonia.

A broader-based exchange of data between hospitals has provided a more accurate reflection of the actual numbers of patients needing intensive care and losing their lives to the flu this season: according to aggregate data from nine hospitals across the country, a total of 14 flu patients have died while 48 have needed intensive care.

Of the 14 deaths, one was a seven-month-old child who had reportedly been otherwise healthy, while the remainder of the patients, none of whom were vaccinated against the flu, were over 65 years of age, belonging to a high-risk group.