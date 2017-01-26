Death toll in Estonia's flu epidemic rises to 14
While four deaths attributed to influenza this season had been reported as of Jan. 5, that number has since increased to 14 across Estonia.
A broader-based exchange of data between hospitals has provided a more accurate reflection of the actual numbers of patients needing intensive care and losing their lives to the flu this season: according to aggregate data from nine hospitals across the country, a total of 14 flu patients have died while 48 have needed intensive care.
Of the 14 deaths, one was a seven-month-old child who had reportedly been otherwise healthy, while the remainder of the patients, none of whom were vaccinated against the flu, were over 65 years of age, belonging to a high-risk group.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!