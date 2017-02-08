Estonian and EU flags in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Postimees/Scanpix)

77 percent of Estonian residents support Estonia's membership in the EU, according to the results of a recent study conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

At the end of 2015, Estonian residents were slightly more critical of the country's EU membership than average, which was likely due to the migration crisis which unfolded that summer.

Compared to 2015 figures, the share of people who strongly support membership in the union increased from 43 to 48 percent, while the share of those with a negative attitude toward the EU dropped from 19 to 14 percent, i.e. to pre-migration crisis levels.

In the opinion of those conducting th study, the is moderate drop in the amount of people critical of Estonia's EU membership may have been influenced by unexpected events in international politics in 2016.

"Last June, the EU referendum in the UK [Brexit] had an unexpected outcome which provided a new challenge for the future of the EU," explained Vaike Vainu, head of research at Turu-Uuringute AS. "The election victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. soon followed which has brought potential security threats to Estonia back onto the agenda. In the present situation, those who had previously supported leaving the EU may begin to doubt the feasibility of doing so."

Estonia's EU membership is supported more than average by those 75 or older (87 percent in favor), ethnic Estonians (84 percent), those with degrees (84 percent) and those with an average monthly net income of €400 or more per family member.

Turu-uuringute AS conducted its survey in January, interviewing 502 Estonian residents aged 15 or older via telephone.