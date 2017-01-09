Some €45.9m worth of old currency still not exchanged

The kroon was taken out of circulation in 2011, yet millions worth of bank notes and coins in the old currency remain in people's hands. (Postimees/Scanpix)

At the beginning of 2017, six years after the euro replaced the Estonian kroon, €45.9m in Estonian kroons still remained in people’s hands, including bank notes worth €39.2m and coins worth €6.7m.

In 2016, bank notes worth around €550,000 were exchanged at the Bank of Estonia, and some €6,000 in old currency coins, spokesman Viljar Raask told BNS.

“The exchanged bank notes are mechanically counted and destroyed automatically in the process,” Raask added.

Estonia adopted the euro on Jan. 1, 2011. From 2014 onwards kroons can only be exchanged for euros at the Bank of Estonia’s museum in Tallinn.