Estonian reconnaissance troops conduct simulator exercise

The Estonian National Defence College in Tartu. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Conscripts of the Reconnaissance Company of Estonia's 1st Infantry Brigade conducted a virtual training exercise in the course of which they ordered and observed the accuracy of indirect artillery fire.

The training event for the conscripts of the Reconnaissance Company was held in collaboration with the simulation center of the Estonian National Defence College using the VBS3 virtual battlefield training environment, where participants in the exercise had to locate the enemy, order indirect artillery fire and provide an assessment of the accuracy of the fire, military spokespeople said.

In the virtual landscape, conscripts assumed the role of forward observers and, using a map, GPS, compass and various observation equipment and following the rules of procedure, had to order indirect artillery fire to make as great an impact as possible on the enemy.

Capt. Meelis Sõukand, instructor in the simulator training, said that their unit conducts approximately 20 training events outside of the Tartu-based simulation center annually.

"Conducting exercises using virtual simulations helps drill soldiers in the skills necessary for them as well as to give feedback about their actions — and do so quite inexpensively," Sõukand said, describing the performance of the conscripts participating in the exercise as rather good.