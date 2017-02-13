Estonia's Independence Day parade to take place in Tallinn, inlcude US tank

The Independence Day parade celebrating the 99th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Estonia will take place in Tallinn on Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. The dress rehearsal is to take place in Freedom Square at 9 p.m. the night before.

Participating units will line up in Freedom Square at 11:20 a.m. on the 24th, where the parade, under the direction of Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Riho Terras, will be received by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

This year's parade will involve over 1,000 participants and 100 units of equipment; a total of 41 flags, five companies, four batteries, 22 platoons and three orchestras. The orchestras of the Estonian Defence Forces and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be joined this year by part of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band.

Represented at the parade will be all branches of the Estonian Defence Forces, the National Defence College, the Baltic Defence College, the Guard Battalion, the Headquarters Support and Signal Battalion, the 1st and 2nd Infantry Battalion, support command, and the Rapla District anti-tank group, Harju District mortar group and academic subdistrict of the Estonian Defence League. Also to participate are cadets of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

For the first time, the Scouts Battalion will be participating in the parade with their infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) CV9035, while the Viru Infantry Battalion will be debuting thir armored personnel carriers (APC) Sisu XA-188. Likewise to make its first appearance in the parade is the Reconnaissance Company of the 1st Infantry Battalion.

A platoon-sized unit of the U.S. military contingent currently stationed in Estonia will also participate in the parade together with a U.S. Abrams tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Likewise to participate in the parade are a British platoon-sized unit as well as representatives of Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Danish and French forces.