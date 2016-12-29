logo
Kalev Kallemets leaves Reform Party to avoid any misunderstandings

Kalev Kallemets. (Reform Party)
Today 11:17
Category: News

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure adviser and former MP Kalev Kallemets stepped out of Estonia’s Reform Party as he did not want his party membership to affect his work following the recent change of government.

"I left as I did not want my party membership and related obligations to interfere with my work as a government agency official or trust [in me] on the part of political officials, which is crucial for implementing steps that are key to the new government as well," Kallemets told ERR regarding his decision to quit the party. "Likewise this allows me to better focus on job duties of great responsibility as well as a little more free time to finish writing my doctoral thesis."

Kallemets, who joined the party in 1998, had been elected chairman of the Pirita regional organization of the Reform Party and was a member of the party council. Local elections would be coming up in the fall, he noted.

"This was entirely my own personal decision, and nobody suggested it to me one way or another," he confirmed about his decision.

Kallemets had been working at the ministry under party mate Kristen Michal, however since the new ruling coalition took power in November, Center Party’s Kadri Simson replaced Michal as Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure.

According to Central Commercial Register records, he left the party as of Nov. 23, the same day that the Center Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) signed the coalition agreement.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

See also

See also
See also
See also
See also
