Former Narva police prefect facing embezzlement charges

Courthouse (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

The Viru District Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday charged former Narva police prefect and lawyer Artur Pärnoja with embezzlement as well as the falsification of documents, and presenting falsified documents to a court.

According to the prosecutor’s charges, Pärnoja embezzled €19,173.49 in 2013, money which, though in the accounts of his legal practice, belonged to one of his business’ clients, press spokesperson Jelena Filippova told ERR.

The amount Pärnoja embezzled was 300,000 Estonian kroons, which had been given to his legal practice in 2008 in the form of a loan. An investigation showed that he tried to keep the money for his business as well as himself, to which end he produced a falsified agreement which he then also submitted in court.

In addition to Pärnoja and an employee being charged as an individual, his practice, Sidiv Õigusbüroo, was also charged with the falsification of documents. The employee was also charged with perjury.