Two Syrian refugee families arrive in Estonia this month

Refugees at an Estonian language lesson at the refugee accommodation center in Vao. (Priit Simson/Delfi)

Two families of Syrian war refugees have arrived in Estonia from Greece under the EU's migrant relocation plan in January, according to data available on the Estonian government's homepage.

One of the families consists of seven members while the other includes five. They are the first refugees to arrive in Estonia since November 2016.

As of Monday, Jan. 16, Estonia has accepted a total of 89 war refugees under the migrant relocation program, 78 of which have been relocated from Greece and the remainder from Turkey.

Refugees relocated to Estonia have been settled in eight of the country's 15 counties, including Harju, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Tartu, Põlva, Pärnu, Viru and Viljandi Counties.