Former EU commissioner Siim Kallas undergoes heart surgery

Siim Kallas. (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)

Honorary chairman of the Reform Party and Estonia's former prime minister and EU commissioner, Siim Kallas, announced that he underwent heart surgery at the North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) on Wednesday.

Kallas wrote on social media that an extremely unpleasant sense of pressure in his chest, which was particularly pronounced during above average physical exertion, prompted him to seek medical care.

"An extensive cardiological study revealed narrowing of the blood vessels in the heart," he wrote. "In order to prevent a heart attack and other potential unpleasant developments, the doctors recommended surgically repairing the heart's vascular system."

Kallas noted that the operation took place on Wednesday and thanked the doctors and staff at PERH for their professional work and friendly and warm attitude.