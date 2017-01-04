logo
Savisaar asks party funding watchdog for extra time to submit compromise proposal

Former longtime party chairman Edgar Savisaar (Center) at a press conference in October 2016. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 16:54
Source: BNS
Category: News

Edgar Savisaar, former longtime chairman of the Center Party, has asked the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) for extra time to make his own compromise proposal regarding the issue of paying back a forbidden donation of nearly 117,000 euros.

"Oliver Naas, a representative of Savisaar, sent a message to the committee on Dec. 23 saying that for medical reasons Savisaar cannot yet make a compromise proposal and asked for additional time until Jan. 6," ERJK chairman Ardo Ojasalu told BNS on Wednesday.

On Dec. 14, Naas proposed initiating compromise negotiations to the committee, but as the proposal was missing concrete content, the ERJK gave Savisaar until Dec. 23 to submit his compromise proposal.

According to Ojasalu, the ERJK will have its meeting following Jan. 6.

The ERJK decided in January 2015 that Savisaar must repay his forbidden donation in the amount of 116,642.89 euros to the City of Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

