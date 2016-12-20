Evening flights on Kärdla-Tallinn route canceled

Foggy conditions in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Passengers of the canceled flights will be transported to their destination by bus and via ferry at no extra cost.

"As far as weather conditions go, it is flying into Kärdla, where considerably more strict minimumm requirements are in place for landing than in Kuressaare, that tends to be a challenge for us," said Transaviabaltika representative Rene Must, referencing the fact that Kärdla Airport is not equipped with an instrument landing system (ILS), which enables aircraft to land safely when pilots are unable to establish visual contact with an airport's runway.

Those passengers who chose not to take the bus to the destination organized by the airline will be refunded the cost of their ticket.