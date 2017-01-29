logo
Committee of European regions to hold meeting in Tallinn this summer

Tallinn in summer. Photo is illustrative. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 09:02
Source: BNS
Category: News

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Taavi Aas and President of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) Markku Markkula on Friday discussed matters related to the organization of the Commission for the Environment, Climate Change and Energy (ENVE) of the CoR in Tallinn this summer.

The ENVE meeting will be held in Tallinn on July 3-5 within the framework of the Estonian presidency of the EU. Aas and Markkula spoke about preparations for the conference and Tallinn's candidacy for the title of European Green Capital 2019, spokespeople for the Tallinn city government said.

"The meeting of the commission in Tallinn as an opening event of the presidency of the EU is an excellent opportunity to present Tallinn's actions and initiatives in the environmental area to a broad circle of municipal leaders from Europe and draw attention to our candidacy for the title of European Green Capital," said Aas.

The meeting of the commission and the international conference in Tallinn, hich some 150 guests from different cities and regions of Europe are expected to attend, will be one of the opening events of the Estonian presidency of the EU during the second half of this year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

