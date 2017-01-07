Potential high-level state visits between Estonia and Georgia in 2017

Flag of Georgia. (David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters/Scanpix)

Estonian ambassador to Georgia Kai Kaarelson met with Georgia's new Deputy Foreign Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili on Thursday. The topic of the meeting was the possibility of organizing high-level visits.

Makharoblishvili and Kaarelson discussed present and future bilateral relations, including high-level visits between the two countries in 2017, Georgian web news portal Financial.ge reported.

The representatives of both countries stressed the good dynamics of bilateral relations, and the Georgian deputy minister thanked Estonia for providing expert help.

Makharoblishvili gave an overview of the Georgian government’s plans in cooperation with international organizations, and stressed Estonia’s role in carrying out reforms in Georgia. Georgia's relations with the European Union were also discussed, and moving forward with implementing visa-freedom with the EU.

Kaarelson also presented an overview of Estonia’s plans for its presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2017.