Dozens of traffic accidents in Northern Estonia

Police at the scene of a traffic accident, Lääne-Viru County. (Aleksei Fjodorov)

Some 50 traffic accidents were reported in Estonia’s three Northern counties on Thursday. After snow storms that lasted for most of the night, the snowy weather continued, with daytime temperatures of around -13° to -15°C.

The police asked drivers to be very careful, as visibility was low, roads were slippery, and the strong wind kept blowing snow onto the roads. According to the police most of Thursday’s accident happened because drivers didn’t observe sufficient distance to other vehicles, or drove too fast.

Pedestrians needed to be particularly careful in the current conditions, as drivers had difficulties seeing them in the snow, police representatives said, and often underestimated the time and distance it took for them to slow down.

At 10:30 a.m. an accident involving two trucks hampered traffic on the Tallinn bypass to the east of the city. Both drivers were reported to have been sober, nobody was injured. At around 1 p.m. two cars collided on the Tallinn-Narva motorway. One hit a third car that wasn’t initially involved. Three of the passengers in the third car were critically injured.

The snowy weather is expected to continue beyond the weekend into next week, with daytime temperatures between -17°C and -8°C on Friday, and -5°C to 2°C still on Sunday. Nighttime temperatures are expected to hit a low tomorrow Friday with between -23°C and -10°C.