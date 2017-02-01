Sea trials of ferry Tiiu to begin in Turkey

The Tiiu is being built by Turkey's Sefine Shipyard. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The official sea trials of the ferry Tiiu, being built at Turkey's Sefine Shipyard for TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Port of Tallinn, will begin on Wednesday.

According to TS Laevad captain and project manager Guldar Kivro, the sea trials will involve the testing and configuration of the new ferry's various steering and automated systems as well as electronics.

The sea trials of the third of TS Laevad's four new ferries are scheduled to last through Thursday evening.

Upon its completion and arrival in Estonia, the Tiiu, named after the wife of the legendary Leiger, will join the ferry of the same name in serving the Heltermaa-Rohuküla route connecting the major Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa with the Estonian mainland.

The Tiiu can accommodate up to 150 cars and 700 passengers.