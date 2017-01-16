Reform parliamentary group to elect Pevkur chairman

Newly elected Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur (left) with opposing candidate Kristen Michal (right). Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)

The Reform Party's parliamentary group will convene in the Riigikogu on Monday to elect a new chairman following Saturday's party congress. The post is currently held by Kristen Michal, who will be handing it over to recently elected party chairman Hanno Pevkur.

"This has been the tradition, that if [the party] is part of the opposition, the party chairman is also chairman of its parliamentary group," Pevkur said in an interview with ETV morning broadcast "Terevisioon," adding that if it is part of the coalition, the party chairman is hopefully the prime minister.

"This is an old custom," the newly-elected chairman explained. "Kristen Michal has publicly stated that he will propose to the parliamentary group today that they recall him and appoint me as chairman of the group."

According to Pevkur, the parliamentary group will convene at 9:30 a.m.