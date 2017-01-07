logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonia to strengthen its foreign service, UN Security Council seat remains important aim

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 11:11
Source: BNS
Category: News

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) will submit a plan to the government in March 2017 to strengthen Estonia’s foreign service, as promised in the coalition agreement. Mikser also promises to pay more attention to developing the ministry’s staff.

“I will submit a detailed plan to strengthen the foreign service to the cabinet in March. Drawing up the action plan we will consider Estonia’s most important foreign politicy goals,” Mikser told BNS on Friday.

Mikser referred to a decision made during the coalition talks of the Center Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) to strengthen Estonia’s foreign policy and diplomacy based on what is happening in the world.

According to Mikser, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is at present analyzing its activities so far and drawing up a plan to submit the government. The ministry’s biggest asset were its people, Mikser said, and that is where they would invest.

“The Foreign Ministry will also analyze its presence in capital cities important to Estonia, and it is possible that some foreign representations will need to be strengthened soon. At the same time we can’t rule out reducing our representation in some places,” he added.

The plans also included modernizing the ministry’s work processes and making them more efficient using modern technologies, the minister said. The security of the ministry’s employees as well as their families was unfortunately becoming an ever more important topic as well.

The reforms were necessary to be ready to react to changes in the external environment, and to be capable of preventing dangers coming from the outside. “To contribute to guaranteeing Estonia’s security and foreign political condition, the Foreign Ministry will continue campaigning for Estonia to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, which would allow us to contribute to the development of a world based on international law as well as a crisis management system,” Mikser said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also