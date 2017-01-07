Estonia to strengthen its foreign service, UN Security Council seat remains important aim

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) will submit a plan to the government in March 2017 to strengthen Estonia’s foreign service, as promised in the coalition agreement. Mikser also promises to pay more attention to developing the ministry’s staff.

“I will submit a detailed plan to strengthen the foreign service to the cabinet in March. Drawing up the action plan we will consider Estonia’s most important foreign politicy goals,” Mikser told BNS on Friday.

Mikser referred to a decision made during the coalition talks of the Center Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) to strengthen Estonia’s foreign policy and diplomacy based on what is happening in the world.

According to Mikser, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is at present analyzing its activities so far and drawing up a plan to submit the government. The ministry’s biggest asset were its people, Mikser said, and that is where they would invest.

“The Foreign Ministry will also analyze its presence in capital cities important to Estonia, and it is possible that some foreign representations will need to be strengthened soon. At the same time we can’t rule out reducing our representation in some places,” he added.

The plans also included modernizing the ministry’s work processes and making them more efficient using modern technologies, the minister said. The security of the ministry’s employees as well as their families was unfortunately becoming an ever more important topic as well.

The reforms were necessary to be ready to react to changes in the external environment, and to be capable of preventing dangers coming from the outside. “To contribute to guaranteeing Estonia’s security and foreign political condition, the Foreign Ministry will continue campaigning for Estonia to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, which would allow us to contribute to the development of a world based on international law as well as a crisis management system,” Mikser said.