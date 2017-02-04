logo
Prime minister thanks contributors to Estonian defense capability

Soldiers at Ämari Air Base. Photo is illustrative. (Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces)
Today 12:10
Source: BNS
Category: News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, who on Friday visited important objects of national security in Tallinn and Harju County, thanked members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) as well as members of the volunteer Estonian Defence League (EDL) who contribute to the country's national defense.

On Friday morning, the head of the government visited the Headquarters of the EDF and met with the Commander of the EDL Brig. Gen. Meelis Kiili. Ratas noted that it was very positive that the number of Estonian men and women who want to contribute to protecting their country out of their own free time is growing.

"I am sincerely happy that the role and importance of the EDL in our broad-based national defense is constantly growing," Ratas commented. "I acknowledge the contribution of volunteers to [Estonia's] national defense — it is an invaluable addition to the 2.2 percent of the GDP that the state has allocated for developing our defensive capabilities."

In the afternoon, Ratas visited Ämari Air Base, where he was given an overview of the operations of the Estonian Air Force and the Logistics Battalion and met with the German contingent currently stationed at the base.

"What I saw at Ämari fills me with confidence that our defense forces are very professional and that our logistical readiness has undergone remarkable development in a short time, which is valued highly not only in Estonia, but also among our allies," commented the prime minister, who was accompanied by Chief of Staff of the Headquarters of the EDF Col. Martin Herem.

Later in the afternoon, Ratas also visited the Keila Model Aircraft Club and met with the pensioners of Saue.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Add new comment

