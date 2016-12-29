Paper: Elmar Vaher raising police chiefs' pay

Director General of the PPA Elmar Vaher. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Part of the three million euros earmarked for increasing police wages will go toward raises for its top executives, while criminal and personal protection police as well as those police investigating the most serious crimes will also be receiving raises.

The monthly wages of prefects and deputy directors general are set to increase by 400 euros at the start of the new year, which means that prefect salaries will increase from the current 2,900-3,100 to a minimum of 3,300 euros and deputy director general salaries to 3,800 euros, reported daily Postimees.

"Without this increase, the pay of the organization's senior executives is no longer generally competitive on the labor market, and it is in my interest as head of the agency that these people not leave us to go work elsewhere," said Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Elmar Vaher.

He himself currently earns 4,300 euros per month as director general of the agency, an amount set according to a decision by the Minister of the Interior.

In addition to the agency's executives, criminal police and police in the personal protection field are set to receive an average 150 euro increase in monthly pay while the wages of police responsible for investigating the most serious crimes will approach 1,800 euros per month beginning in the new year.