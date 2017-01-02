Estonian flags. (Police and Border Guard Board)

Of twelve public holidays officially in the Estonian calendar, six will fall on workdays in 2017.

2017 public holidays:

Jan. 1 — New Year's Day (Sunday)

Feb. 24 — Estonian Independence Day (Friday)

April 14 — Good Friday (Friday)

April 16 — Easter (Sunday)

May 1 — May Day (Monday)

June 4 — Pentecost (Sunday)

June 23 — Victory Day (Friday)

Aug. 20 — Day of Restoration of Independence (Sunday)

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve (Sunday)

Dec. 25 — Christmas Day (Monday)

Dec. 26 — Boxing Day (Tuesday)

In 2018, seven of twelve public holidays will fall on workdays, increasing to eight and nine days in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

While many employees are given public holidays off, those that must work are paid double for hours falling on a public holiday per Estonian employment law.