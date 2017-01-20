logo
Mikser: Tillerson’s statements in Senate hearing positive

Donald Trump's designated Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson. (Reuters/Scanpix)
Today 08:32
Source: BNS
Category: News

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) said on Thursday that the positions of designated U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were positive.

“It's very positive that the candidate for Secretary of State of the United States, Rex Tillerson, clearly emphasized the commitment of the United States to its obligations in NATO in his January 11 Senate hearing, the validity of Article 5, and the importance of the presence of allied troops on the eastern flank of NATO,” Mikser was quoted in a press release.

It was a positive signal in that the basic lines of U.S. foreign policy wouldn’t change, and there was no reason for the Baltic states to worry about the continued presence of U.S. troops in Europe, Mikser added.

"We understand that other NATO allies also have to re-examine their possibilities to increase defense spending and make a bigger contribution to ensuring security,” Mikser said. “We also share the position that the fight against Daesh must be one of the priorities. Estonia as well is re-examining its possibilities at the moment to increase its contribution to the fight against terrorism.”

Mikser expressed hope to be able to meet with Tillerson soon after he takes office.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

