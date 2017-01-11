Mihkelson on four-day visit to United Kingdom

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson (IRL). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson (IRL), left for a four-day working visit to London on Wednesday. Mihkelson will discuss the Brexit process, issues of European security, and bilateral defense cooperation. The latter is expected to become significantly closer this year.

According to Mihkelson, it is very important to expand bilateral relations with the United Kingdom to be better prepared for Estonia’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Defense cooperation between the two countries is also an important topic, as it will grow significantly this year, aiming at deterring threats to both Estonia and the UK within the framework of NATO.

During his visit, Mihkelson will meet Director of Trade and Partnerships in the Department for Exiting the European Union, Antony Phillipson. They will discuss issues relating to the UK’s leaving the EU.

Mihkelson will also discuss how transatlantic relations will be affected by the new administration of the United States entering into office, relations between the UK and Russia as well as the perspectives of the relations between the Russia and the West, and how the coming elections in Europe might influence them.

Meetings with representatives of the European Council on Foreign Relations as well as Estonia’s ambassador to the UK, Lauri Bambus, are also scheduled.

Mihkelson will also give an interview to TV channel Sky News. The main topics will be the allied relations of NATO, and the situation faced by Europe after Brexit. He will also meet with journalists of Channel 4.