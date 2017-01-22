logo
Health Insurance Fund budget grows 10.1% to €1.1bn

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund's deficit in the first half of 2016 was more than three times as high as expected. (ERR)
Today 15:18
Source: BNS
Category: News


The supervisory board of the Health Insurance Fund endorsed the fund’s budget for 2017 on Friday, set at €1.1bn, 10.1% more than its budget for 2016. The financing of health care services will grow by 8.2%.

Spokeswoman for the Health Insurance Fund, Liis Hinsberg, said that this did not yet include a possible raise in salaries of health care workers.

The fund’s specialized medical care budget will grow by 4% to €598m. Special attention will be paid to improving access to medical care for infarct and stroke patients.

In 2017, the Health Insurance Fund will focus on developing dental care coverage, the budget allocated for which will increase by 36% to €33.4m. Starting July the fund will cover the costs of adults’ dental care services for up to €30 per person per year.

The total volume of family health care will increase by 7% to €106.9m. The budget to cover the cost of drugs will increase by 15% to €131.1m.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Add new comment

