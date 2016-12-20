Parts' appointment to Court of Auditors finalized

Juhan Parts has been confirmed as the Estonian representative to the European Court of Auditors. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The appointment of Estonian Juhan Parts to the European Court of Auditors (ECA) was finalized on Monday when the Council of the European Union, representing member states' governments, approved his appointment.

"The Council of the European Union approved the appointment of Juhan Parts today," spokesperson for Estonia's representation to the EU Inga Bowden told BNS on Monday.

The environmental council which met in Brussels on Monday was the one to approve the decision. The legal qualification of a council does not depend on the field of its ministers.

The European Parliament voted on Dec. 14 to endorse the appointment of Parts as a member of the ECA. MEPs approved the nomination by 488 votes to 133 with 88 abstentions.

The Estonian government decided to nominate Parts for the Estonian seat in the Court of Auditors on Oct. 10.