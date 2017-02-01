logo
Baltic prime ministers to meet with Donald Tusk in Tallinn

President of the European Council Donald Tusk. (AFP/Scanpix)
Today 15:06
Category: News

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, who will be meeting in Tallinn within the framework of the Baltic Council of Ministers, will also meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

At the prime ministers' meeting, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Latvian Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis will be focusing on regional security and energy and transport links as well as discussion on the future of the EU.

As part of the same event, the Baltic heads of government will hold a luncheon with Tusk, the event's guest of honor.

The three Baltic prime ministers are expected to sign the Rail Baltic agreement on Jan. 31 as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Add new comment

