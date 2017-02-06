Enterprise Estonia ex-chairman requested Ermamaa support refund be paid by taxpayers

Maria Alajõe, then-chairman of the board at Enterprise Estonia in 2012. (ERR)

In a 2012 letter to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Enterprise Estonia and then-board member Maria Alajõe calculated slightly over €68,000 to be a fair refund on the over €190,000 of support paid to Ärma Farm in 2006, all of which the foundation found should be covered from the ministry’s Phare program funds.

On Jan. 24, 2012, Alajõe sent then-Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Juhan Parts a letter in which she asked whether he considered it possible to cover the recovery of support granted to Ermamaa OÜ from the balance of the ministry’s domestic Phare program funds. The letter was marked "For Official Use" for a period of five years which expired last week, reported daily Postimees.

"In the situation which developed, it was not possible for the beneficiary to foresee the limitations resulting from the President of the Republic Official Perquisites Act on the intended use of the property built using the support as well as the resulting limitations on the implementation of the project," wrote Alajõe, adding that considering that the partial failure to fulfill the obligations associated with the receipt of the support, i.e. to use the property built with the support for its intended purpose for at least five years, was due to unforeseen circumstances, Enterprise Estonia found that it would be justified to cover the recovery of funds out of state resources.

"Due to the above, Enterprise Estonia is turning to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to ask whether the [ministry] considers it possible and justified to cover the aforementioned recovery in the amount of €68,224.08 from the balance of the [ministry’s] domestic Phare program funds," Alajõe wrote.

The former board member found that Ermamaa OÜ had utilized the tourist farm built using the support as intended from March 13, 2006 through August 2007, or for a total of one year and five months.

The money with which Alajõe sought to cover Ilves’ obligations had not come from the EU, but was rather a sum of state co-financing, i.e. taxpayer funds, which had laid unused in Enterprise Estonia’s reserves for years. Those who belonged to the management of the ministry at the time recalled that Parts was angered by the letter and told Enterprise Estonia to quickly take it back as such an offer was out of the question.

Alajõe explained the ministry’s inquiry by saying that Enterprise Estonia had seen as one option the changing of the source of support paid to Ermamaa OÜ which would exclude the project from structural support regulations due to presidential security requirements.

"Thus in January 2012, Enterprise Estonia’s board of directors sought the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communicatons’ position on the changing of the source of support," Alajõe explained. "Funding from the reserves of Enterprise Estonia would have allowed for the concluding of a separate agreement with the beneficiary that would have obligated them to continue the project following the conclusion of the president’s term of office or reimburse the support not immediately but rather over a longer period of time. The [ministry] unfortunately didn’t provide any feedback to Enterprise Estonia’s board of directors on this letter, which is why such a potential solution could not be analyzed any further."

Ilves pays back ten percent, European Commission may demand more

Enterprise Estonia announced last October that it had submitted a right of recourse totaling €19,039 to Ermamaa OÜ following the receipt of a statement from shareholder Toomas Hendrik Ilves that the firm would not continue with the intended use of Ärma Farm, the development for which the company had accepted support in 2006, preceding Ilves’ election as President of Estonia. Within days of leaving office at the end of his second term, Ilves paid back ten percent of the €190,392.

In submitting its right of recourse, Enterprise Estonia based its right of recourse on a March 30, 2012 decision by the board of directors in which the foundation would request only a partial reimbursement should Ilves not continue running Ärma Farm as a tourist farm following his term of office as prescribed in the conditions for support.

As the money Ermamaa received was not used according to the grant's conditions, the European Commission may demand the money be paid back by Enterprise Estonia.