logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Riigikogu committee to investigate Rosimannus holding in Tallinn shopping mall

Rain Rosimannus. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 10:38
Category: News

The Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu will begin discussing the recently formalized holding of Rain Rosimannus, considered the mastermind of Estonia's Reform Party, in the Põhja-Tallinn shopping mall Arsenal Centre.

The property of the former military manufacturing plant was sold by state real estate firm Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) in a very short selection procedure to a business to a company which had for years covertly involved Rosimannus. The RKAS board was headed by Taavi Rõivas at the time, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

RKAS as well as members of its council will be invited to the committee's next session, where they will be expected to provide an overview of how decisions were reached at the time.

Special committee chairman Artur Talvik said that if necessary, they will also summon Rõivas to appear before the committee as well.

"Extraordinary public interest in this matter, political ties, getting an answer regarding whether political power was exercised in reaching this decision," Talvik cited as reasons why they were investigating the matter. "There are signs of political corruption involved, which is why the Anti-Corruption Select Committee is handling it."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (1)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also