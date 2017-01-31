Riigikogu committee to investigate Rosimannus holding in Tallinn shopping mall

Rain Rosimannus. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu will begin discussing the recently formalized holding of Rain Rosimannus, considered the mastermind of Estonia's Reform Party, in the Põhja-Tallinn shopping mall Arsenal Centre.

The property of the former military manufacturing plant was sold by state real estate firm Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) in a very short selection procedure to a business to a company which had for years covertly involved Rosimannus. The RKAS board was headed by Taavi Rõivas at the time, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

RKAS as well as members of its council will be invited to the committee's next session, where they will be expected to provide an overview of how decisions were reached at the time.

Special committee chairman Artur Talvik said that if necessary, they will also summon Rõivas to appear before the committee as well.

"Extraordinary public interest in this matter, political ties, getting an answer regarding whether political power was exercised in reaching this decision," Talvik cited as reasons why they were investigating the matter. "There are signs of political corruption involved, which is why the Anti-Corruption Select Committee is handling it."