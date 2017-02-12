logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Culture minister: Integration foundation to be moved to Narva

Estonian Minister of Culture Indrek Saar. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 14:11
Source: BNS
Category: News

Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) visited the city of Narva on Friday. Saar promised that along with the creation of an Estonian language center in the northeastern border city, officials dealing with matters of integration would be transferred there as well.

As regional paper Põhjarannik reported, a list of government institutions potentially to be relocated to the area includes the Integration and Migration Foundation Our People (MISA). Its director, Dmitri Burnasev, had previously commented that MISA needed to be geared towards engaging people not in one particular county, but in different regions of Estonia. Therefore moving it to Narva and tying it to Ida-Viru County alone would not make sense.

Despite these objections the culture minister announced on Friday that MISA was to be moved to Narva. At the same time, an Estonian language house as a place for studies and cultural events was to be opened early next year, the minister said.

The relocation concerns the entire institution, not just opening a local office, as its management would be working in Narva as well. “Of course not everyone is enthusiastic about the move, but it would be logical. A small branch will remain in Tallinn,” the minister said.

The county governor of Ida-Virumaa, who learned about the announcement from the papers, hailed it as a step towards relocating 1,000 officials away from the capital, and towards his county.

Saar also said that MISA and the Estonian language house should be under the same roof, given the close connections between them. The relocation of MISA would create 15 jobs, he added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (3)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also