Marianne Mikko elected vice president of Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly

Member of the Riigikogu Marianne Mikko (SDE). (Sotsiaaldemokraatlik Erakond)

The vice presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) were appointed in Strasbourg on Monday this week. Among them is now member of the Estonian delegation, Marianne Mikko.

Mikko said that she would continue her work with PACE monitoring events in Turkey also as vice president. Meetings with Turkish politicians, representatives of the media, and judges at the beginning of January had showed that the situation in Turkey was serious, but that with the good will of the authorities it would be possible to end the state of emergency and once again give human rights priority, Mikko said.

Besides Estonia, 18 countries had representatives appointed to vice presidents’ positions this year. The function of a PACE vice president is to chair the Assembly on any occasion when its president, currently Spain’s Pedro Agramunt, is unavailable.

The current PACE session in Strasbourg, to end on Jan. 27, is discussing the functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the situation in Lebanon, and various challenges for regional stability and European security. Attacks against journalists as well as media freedom in Europe will also be a subject.

The members of the Estonian delegation to PACE are Marianne Mikko (SDE), Raivo Aeg (IRL), Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), Jaak Madison (EKRE), and Andrei Novikov (Center).