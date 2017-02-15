logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonia to pay damages for failing to adopt implementing legislation for civil partnership law

The Registered Partnership Act, passed in 2014, entered into force on Jan. 1, 2016 — over 13 months ago. (AP/Scanpix)
Today 08:31
Source: BNS
Category: News

By not adopting the implementing provisions of the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act that went into effect more than one year ago, the Estonian state has caused damage to interested parties and must pay damages, Tallinn Administrative Court ruled on Tuesday regarding the complaint of lawyer Reimo Mets, who did not rule out further actions against the state.

Mets, a lawyer known for protecting sexual minorities, said that he did not rule out that if Tuesday's court decision should take effect, other couples who have entered into a civil partnership in Estonia would also go to court against the state.

"Couples who hve entered into a civil partnership theoretically have the right to turn to court," Mets said, adding that there was no difference whether the couple was same-sex or not, as the only thing that mattered was that they had entered into a registered partnership.

At the same time, Tuesday's court ruling has not yet taken effect and the state will definitely be appealing it, noted the lawyer, adding that Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu had previously said that "he will use the best officials of the ministry to deal with the case."

According to Mets, in its decision, the court pointed a finger at the Riigikogu which has failed to do its job in not adopting the implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act.

Mets submitted his complaint to the court to determine whether not adopting the implementing provisions of the civil partnership law was a violation of the complainant's subjective rights and whether any damages would be required to be compensated to him due to the lack of regulation. Mets found that the state's failure to act had caused damage to him and he sought €10,000 in compensation for damage from the Ministry of Justice.

Tallinn Administrative Court partially satisfied Mets' complaint on Tuesday, ordering the ministry to pay Mets €1,500 for non-patrimonial damage. The court found that the complainant had indeed suffered non-patrimonial damage due to the legislators' failure to act; he had suffered damage to his dignity and inviolability of private life, and there was causation between the legislators' failure to act and the damage suffered by the complainant.

The court found that a prolongued vagueness in legislative drafting which results in a group of people in society not having security with regards to how a life situation will work out and which interpretation of the law an official would cite when resolving a situation regarding them infringes upon the inviolability of the private life of an individual and may result in damage to a person's dignity. The group of people in society to which the court referred were those people who had entered into a registered partnership, including same-sex civil partnerships.

"The infringement constantly influenced the complainant, causing him to constantly feel fear, stress and uncertainty rather than degrading through concrete incidents," the court added.

Delay measurable in months, years

The Registered Partnership Act was passed on Oct. 9, 2014 — approximately 17 months ago — and entered into force on Jan. 1, 2016 — over six months ago — but its implementing acts have yet to be adopted by the Riigikogu.

The first reading of the implementing provisions took place on Nov. 25, 2015, after which it was decided that discussion of the provisions would continue in the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, where the most recent discussion on the matter took place on Jan. 21, 2016.

Jaanus Karilaid (Center), chairman of the committee, found that the current Riigikogu would not be adopting the implementing provisions of the act, noting that taking up the issue now would only result in new confrontations and that there were many more pressing matters in society.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (4)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also