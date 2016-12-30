Rudy Giuliani. (Reuters/Scanpix)

The Baltic states were important to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor and an ally of Trump’s, assured Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius during a phone call.

Giuliani had also stressed that Trump highly valued the legacy of the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Reagan paid much attention to the freedom aspirations of the countries occupied by the Soviet Union, and was a harsh critic of Moscow.

Trump alarmed Central and Eastern European countries when during his presidential campaign earlier on in the year he said that he would look at whether U.S. allies in NATO were fulfilling their obligations before deciding whether or not to come to their defense.

Giuliani accepted Linkevičius’ invitation to visit Lithuania soon, the ministry added.