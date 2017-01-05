Government adopts Estonia's climate policy principles through 2050

Estonia is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent compared to 1990 levels. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The Estonian government on Thursday approved the principles of its climate policy through 2050 and decided to submit to the Riigikogu the development plan for coping with climate changes until 2030.

The principles of the climate policy through 2050 determine Estonian climate policy's long-term goals and the road to meeting these goals. The main focus will be on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and climate changes until 2050 in the fields of energetics, transport, manufacturing, agriculture and forestry.

Estonia's long-term goal is to switch to an economy with low carbon emissions, which means gradually and purposefully redesigning economic and energy systems to be more efficient, resource-efficient and environmentally friendly. The country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 80 percent compared to 1990 levels. An impact analysis has shown that this goal is realistic and will likely result in a positive impact on the economy and energy security. The analysis also showed that if today's trend continues and no policies to reduce emissions are introduced, total emissions would decline by only 65 percent by 2050.

The development plan for coping with climate changes points to the most vulnerable fields and determines the activities with which Estonia's readiness and ability to deal with climate changes should improve.

The drawing up and execution of the development plan is regulated by the Ministry of the Environment while other ministries also help carry out the measures involved.