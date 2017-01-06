Healthcare costs up by almost €400m over seven years

Dental care is one of the top three largest household expense items in healthcare. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Healthcare costs have increased by 397 million euros at current prices over the 2009-2015 period, 98 million euros of which fell into 2015, it appears from the National Institute for Health Development's (TAI) newly-pubished analysis "Estonian healthcare costs 2015."

Last year, state health insurance, i.e. the Estonian Healthcare Insurance Fund (EHIF), accounted for 64.8 percent, household co-financing for 22.7 percent and the central government for 9.2 percent of total healthcare spending. Voluntary financing schemes played a rather small part in healthcare outlays, accounting for just 1.6 percent of healthcare spending in 2015, while local government funding made up an additional 1.7 percent. The funding structure has remained stable throughout the period under review.

Outlays by the Health Insurance Fund totaled 856 million euros in 2015, up by 53 million euros or 6.6 percent from the preceding year. Hospital treatment accounted for the biggest part of total spending, at 294 million euros, or 34 percent, with outpatient general and specialist care making up another 237 million euros or nearly 28 percent of spending.

Healthcare costs per person amounted to 1,006 euros of which the public sector's share was 761 euros and households' share was 229 euros. The three largest expense items for households were dental care, prescription medication and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, which between them made up two thirds of people's healthcare spending.

The share of drugs and emdical products in households' outlays declined from 55 to 46 percent during the 2009-2015 period. At the same time, the share of medical services increased.