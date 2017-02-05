Monument to be erected for Tallinn’s first Estonian mayor and his wife

Voldemar Lender was Tallinn's first Estonian mayor. (Wikimedia Commons)

Tallinn’s city council supported an initiative of the Social Democratic Party’s Jaak Juske on Thursday according to which the first Estonian mayor of Tallinn, Voldemar Lender, and his wife Elfriede Lender would get a monument on the occasion of the Republic of Estonia’s 100th anniversary in 2018.

“I’m glad that the city council unanimously decided to support preserving the memory of the first Estonian mayor of Tallinn and his wife, a school director, on the city’s territory. The contribution of Voldemar Lender to the development of Estonia and the capital city is priceless, since during his term of office the population of the city grew fast in connection with the founding of new manufacturing companies,” Juske was quoted saying by the council’s Social Democrats.

The exact location of the monument will be decided by a committee.