logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonian defense chief initiates howitzer procurement process in Seoul

Self-propelled K9 Thunder howitzers at an exercise in South Korea. (ROK Armed Forces)
Today 10:07
Category: News

Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Riho Terras and Minister of South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Lee Young-geol signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Monday which will lay the groundwork for beginning contract negotiations in the procurement of South Korean-built 155 mm K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers.

"For the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), it is first and foremost important that the procured weapon system complement our existing weaponry and strengthen our indirect fire capacity," said Terras, according to whom it is important to understand that Monday's agreement was one part of a longer process which would lay the groundwork for the procurement of self-propelled guns.

"This is one of the most important defense procurements in recent years and we are considering all conditions very thoroughly," he added.

The self-propelled guns to be purchased through the procurement will replace the towable 155 mm howitzers currently in use by the Artillery Battalion of the 1st Infantry Brigade.

Estonia intends to purchase from South Korea at least 12 K9 Thunder howitzers which will improve setup time as well as maneuverability. Due to the simplicity of the weapon system, the training of K9 Thunder howitzer crews takes little time, making it suitable for conscripts and reservists with limited training cycles.

On Tuesday, Terras will meet with South Korean counterpart Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Lee Soon-jin in order to discuss issues related to defense cooperation and cyber defense.

The Estonian defense chief is accompanied on his three-day trip to South Korea by a delegation from the Estonian Defence Industry Association (EDIA). Also on the agenda during the visit is a meeting with the leadership of weapon system manufacturer Hanwha Techwin as well as a visit to production vfacilities in Changwon.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (4)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also