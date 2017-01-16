Hiiumaa ferry line switches to winter schedule

Leiger at Rohuküla Harbor in Lääne County. (Praamid.ee)

The Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry line connecting Hiiumaa to the Estonian mainland switched over to its winter schedule beginning on Monday.

According to Pille Kauber, director of sales and service at TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Port of Tallinn, during the first few months of the year, they must take more complex weather and possible ice conditions on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa line into account, ERR's radio news reported.

As a result of the switchover, some departure times have been changed in order to ensure fulfillment of the schedule, however in the case of favorable weather conditions, crossing times should not be significantly prolonged.

The state has ordered a total of 42 trips, or 84 crossings, per week from TS Laevad for the current winter period.

Six departures per harbor per day are scheduled from Sunday through Thursday, with seven scheduled for Friday and five scheduled for Saturday.

This winter schedule has been initially confirmed through Feb. 19.