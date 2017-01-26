logo
Estonia, Finland sign bilateral defense cooperation framework agreement

(Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces)
Today 10:05
Category: News

On his first official visit abroad, Estonian Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna visited Helsinki on Wednesday, where he and Finnish counterpart Jussi Niinistö signed a bilateral defense cooperation framework agreement.

At their meeting, Tsahkna and Niinistö exchanged thoughts on regional security, the promotion of bilateral and Nordic-Baltic cooperation as well as on EU- and NATO-related topics, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) reported.

"Estonia and Finland share a geopolitical environment, which also necessitates close cooperation," said Tsahkna. "Already today we are cooperating with Finland, taking part together in the UN's peacekeeping mission UNIFIL in Lebanon and joint procurement tenders in the defense sector. The cooperation agreement confirms Finland and Estonia's desire for even closer and more regular defense cooperation."

The two countries are interested in closer cooperation in the fields of defense policy, information exchange, capacity development, defense education, defense exercises and crisis regulation.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

See also

