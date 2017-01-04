First trial census preceding register-based population count deemed success

The last national census took place in 2011. (Liis Treimann/Postimees/Scanpix)

Statistics Estonia was to conduct tow trial censuses before Estonia's first ever register-based population count, the first of which has been carried out successfully.

Estonia's next census is planned to be a register-based population count (REGREL) for the first time in history. This means that no information will be asked of people directly and results would instead be compiled based on data collections.

In order to ensure its success, Statistics Estonia will carry out two trial censuses beforehand. The first of these two took place in 2016 and it was used to test the methodology of the census, the software to be used and the suitability of registry data for compiling statistics on the Estonian population and dwellings. The data was collected from 24 national data collections.

"The trial count showed that a register-based population census is executable and preparations have been purposeful," Statistics Estonia Director General Andres Oopkaup said.

Statistics Estonia started preparing for REGREL in 2008. "In a short period of time, a situation has been achieved in Estonia in which the methodology for carrying out a register-based count has been drawn up and practically all data necessary for a census can be found in registries," Oopkaup said.

The second trial census is to take place in 2019. Estonia's first register-based population and housing census is to be carried out in 2020-2021.