New Year’s Eve: Traffic changes in Tallinn

New Year fireworks at Tallinn's Freedom Sq., 2015 (Postimees/Scanpix)

The transport authority of the city of Tallinn announced several measures for New Year’s Eve. In the center, Kaarli St. is being closed down for all motorized traffic between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Komandandi St. is closed between 21:30 and 00:30, as the city’s fireworks will be arranged in the area.

Access to the area between G. Otsa St. and Sakala St. off Pärnu St. is restricted, while police units will make sure that all emergency vehicles will still be able to pass. Public transport won’t be affected, with the exception of taxis.

The authority also announced that the city would test protective measures for pedestrians as well as traffic policemen starting 19:00. People headed to New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city center are advised to park their vehicles as far away from Freedom Sq. as possible and use public transport instead.