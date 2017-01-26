Reform parliamentary group elects Lauri Luik deputy chairman

Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur (sitting) with newly-elected parliamentary group deputy chairman Lauri Luik (standing). Jan. 19, 2017. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

In its second attempt to fill the position, the Reform Party parliamentary group elected Lauri Luik the second of its two deputy chairmen on Thursday.

The parliamentary group confirmed party chairman Hanno Pevkur as its chairman on Monday, however only Maris Lauri was confirmed as one of the group's two deputy chairmen as the candidacy of Valdo Randpere, Pevkur's initial pick, did not find support.

On Thursday Pevkur nominated Lauri Luik for the position, to which the latter was confirmed unanimously.