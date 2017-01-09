logo
Estonia: Preliminary hearing in Savisaar's graft case set for mid-February

Edgar Savisaar is facing charges for embezzlement, graft, having accepted illegal political donations, misappropriation of public funds, and money laundering. The case could drag on for years. (ERR)
Today 14:45
Source: BNS
Category: News

A preliminary hearing for the trial of the Center Party's former long-time chairman, Edgar Savisaar has been scheduled for the middle of February. Savisaar is facing graft money laundering, and embezzlement charges.

The first-tier Harju county court will hold the preliminary hearing on Feb.16. At the hearing the timetable of the trial will be set, and the involved parties can submit petitions.

The Office of the Prosecutor General brought charges against Savisaar as well as the Center Party, chairman of the Tallinn City Council Kalev Kallo, a former adviser to the city government, and five businessmen at the end of November.

Savisaar stands accused of accepting bribes, money laundering, embezzlement, and accepting prohibited donations for the Center Party.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

