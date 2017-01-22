Estonia’s yacht clubs ready to play active role in parasports sailing

Israel's para-sailing team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Estonia's part in the sport is still small, but its yacht clubs are prepared to do more. (AFP/Scanpix)

According to Massimo Dighe, manager of World Sailing’s parasports division, Estonian yacht clubs are prepared to initiate and host a Paralympic sailing program. Dighe is on a visit to Estonia in connection with the Baltic parasports sailing round table.

“Participating in the parasports sailing round table discussion in Estonia was very useful,” Dighe said. “The Estonian yacht clubs are already prepared to host and lead the parasports sailing program of the Paralympics, but lack the necessary equipment at the moment. But a project of an international work group in which representatives of the Baltic and Scandinavian countries participate proved that there is real interest in parasports sailing, and I’m certain that with the support of the Estonian Yachting Union and the Paralympic Committee it is possible to create the conditions that would allow launching projects already very soon.”

According to the president of the Estonian Paralympic Committee, MEP Urmas Paet, what matters is the synergy in the cooperation of countries around the Baltic Sea, even though there is a great difference between the level of the Scandinavian countries and that of the Baltic states.

The aim of the Estonian Paralympic Committee was to engage as many people with special needs as possible in sports, and when it comes to sailing, the country had accessible ports, and yacht clubs and neighbors were prepared and could compete, Paet said. The committee was planning events to showcase sailing already for the coming summer to attract new enthusiasts and spark competition.

According to parasports sailing activist Külli Haav, it is remarkable that the Baltic round table attracted strong sailors, both with and without disability, from many different countries.

“Touring Estonia, we experienced an open attitude of yacht clubs towards popularizing the sport. I hope solutions will be found for organizational issues as well as some problems concerning accessibility,” Haav said. Parasports sailing also had to struggle for a place in sports structures, development plans, and funding. But the sport provided people with special needs an opportunity to get out of their homes and start a more active life, offering self-fulfilment, Haav stressed.