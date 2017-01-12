logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Notaries register 43 civil partnerships in 2016

Opponents of the Registered Partnership Act picketing parliament, 2014. (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
Today 12:44
Source: BNS, ERR
Category: News

Last year Estonian notaries registered 43 civil partnerships, nearly half of which were registered in the first three months after the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act entered into effect at the beginning of the year.

In the first quarter of 2016, notaries registered 20 civil partnerships, while eight were registered in the second, four in the third, and 11 in the fourth quarter, managing director of the Estonian Chamber of Notaries, Eve Strang, told BNS on Wednesday.

“We don’t have statistics showing how many of the partnerships were registered by same-sex couples and how many by heterosexual couples,” Strang said.

Since the law’s implementing provisions still haven’t been adopted, many problems had occurred in connection with civil partnership agreements, Strang said. For instance, the agreements couldn’t be entered into registers, which meant that they weren’t visible for many institutions.

An intense public debate preceding the Registered Partnership Act’s adoption by the Riigikogu did not concentrate on the legal difference between previously established legally registered partnerships, like marriage, and the new bill, but revolved almost entirely around the question whether or not homosexual couples should be allowed to enter into such a legally recognized partnership.

The debate among other things popularized conservative as well as liberal citizens’ movements, contributing to the call of organizations across Estonian society for increased participation in the legislative process. The bill passed the Riigikogu’s third reading despite intense opposition by members of the Center Party, the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL).

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (5)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also