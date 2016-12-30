logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

President signs tax package and 2017 budget into law

President Kersti Kaljulaid. (Siim Lõvi/ ERR)
Today 13:38
Category: News

President Kersti Kaljulaid promulgated the government’s tax package as well as the 2017 state budget on Friday. Kaljulaid criticized the tactics applied by interest groups and the opposition to derail the bills.

Kaljulaid said that not signing the tax package into law she would have interfered with fiscal policy to an extent for which her position did not give her a mandate, adding though that she was doing so despite the circumstances under which the bills were passed.

The president criticized the coalition parties, saying that she regarded it her duty to point out the issues that had come with the introduction of the government’s changes. Finance Minister Sven Sester (IRL) had submitted changes to the previous government’s tax bill that were substantial, and in fact a completely new proposal.

This proposal had not been made and discussed as a bill.

Kaljulaid’s criticism referred to complaints on the part of the opposition Reform Party that the changed bill did not meet the requirement of granting those affected by the changes at least six months’ notice. Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise had agreed with the assessment, saying that only very grave reasons would allow changing the bill to the extent that was proposed.

In her statement on Friday the president opined that the changes to the law now introduced should be analyzed for their constitutionality, but also said that it was not within the tasks of the president to question individual paragraphs of a new law.

Had she not promulgated the tax package, she would have had to do the same with next year’s budget bill, Kaljulaid stated.

Kaljulaid added that she and the Chancellor of Justice agreed that the president promulgating a new law and the chancellor then analyzing it made sense, as the latter had the means to actually question parts of a law.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also