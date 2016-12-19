Artur Talvik elected chairman of Anti-Corruption Select Committee

MP Artur Talvik (Free). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

The Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday elected Artur Talvik (Free) chairman and Anneli Ott (Center) deputy chairman.

The committee is comprised of six members; in addition to Talvik and Ott, Mart Helme (EKRE), Ants Laaneots (Reform), Jaanus Marrandi (SDE) and Kalle Muuli (IRL) likewise serve on the committee.

The Anti-Corruption Select Committee exercises supervision over the implementation of anti-corruption measures as set forth in Estonian state law. It discusses and evaluates possible cases of corruption of those officials enumerated in the law, monitors MPs' adherence to operating restrictions and verify declarations of interest.

Once a year, the select committee is required to prevent an overview of its activities to the Riigikogu.