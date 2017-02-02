Number of Estonian residence permits issued increases 36.1 percent in 2016

"Welcome to Estonia" logo as seen in Tallinn Airport in 2002. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Foreign nationals were granted an Estonian residence permit on 6,710 occasions in 2016, an increase of 36.1 percent from 2015, when 4,929 residence permits were issued.

"At the beginning of 2016, an amendment to the Aliens Act went into effect which created a new basis for application for a residence permit — fixed-term residence permits for permanent residence in Estonia," Maige Lepp, director of the Migration Office of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told BNS. "Previously these people used to have a residence permit on the basis of an international agreement and these people were mostly of an undetermined citizenship. This is why the biggest number of decisions related to residence permits was made concerning permits for permanent residence in Estonia and the number of people of undetermined citizenship who received a residence permit grew the most."

Many Russian and Ukrainian citizens obtained residence permits for taking up permanent residence in Estonia and the number of people wishing to take up residence in Estonia as a top specialist, mostly citizens of Russia and Ukraine but also Belarus and Brazil, increased as well.

Residence permits by category

The greatest number of permits, 1,969, were issued for the purpose of taking up permanent residence in Estonia. In addition, 1,807 residence permits were issued for employment, 1,513 for family migration, 1,297 for study in Estonia, 106 under an international agreement and 18 for business purposes.

The greatest number of permits, 1,727, were issued to citizens of Ukraine, with 1,696 issued to Russian citizens and 1,100 to persons of undetermined citizenship. In addition, 221 residence permits were issued to U.S. citizens, 200 to Nigerian citizens, 187 to Indian citizens, 186 to Belarusian citizens, 128 to Georgian citizens, 118 to Turkish citizens and 1,147 to citizens of other countries.

Residence permits for the purpose of employment were issued to 1,030 Ukrainian citizens, accounting for more than half of the total number of permits issued in this category. Russian citizens were issued 302 permits, U.S. citizens with 82, Indian citizens with 65, Belarusian citizens 63, Chinese citizens 30, Brazilian citizens 26, Turkish citizens 25 and Thai citizens 18 permits for employment purposes. An additional 166 permits in this category issued to citizens of all other countries combined.

Residence permits were extended on 4,342 occasions last year, including on 2,474 occasions for a person who had applied for it for family migration purposes. Residence permits of persons who had come to Estonia for the purpose of studying were extended on 903 occasions, while those of persons employed in Estonia were extended on 680 occasions, those of persons living in Estonia on the basis of an international agreement on 241 occasions, of persons engaging in business on 34 occasions and of persons living in Estonia on the basis of having legal income on 10 occasions.

Number of employment-related residence permits on the rise

Between 2004-2016, Estonia has issued 16,459 fixed-term residence permits for the purpose of employment. While the number of such permits issued in 2010 was much lower at 941, and even lower in 2012 and 2013, 1,237 employment-related residence permits were issued in 2014 and the number increased further to 1,659 in 2015.

Estonia has issued altogether 53,989 residence permits between 2004-2016, with the number of permits issued annually on the rise since 2012.