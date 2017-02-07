logo
Prime ministers of Estonia, Lithuania discuss economic cooperation

(Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
Today 08:32
Category: News

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis met with Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on Tallinn on Monday, where the focus of their bilateral meeting was on economic cooperation, the strengthening of which is, according to Ratas, a key to the recovery of the economies of both countries.

"Lithuania is already the number one destination for investments from Estonia," a government press release quoted Ratas as saying following the meeting. "The Lithuanian commercial register contains approximately 450 companies related to Estonian businesses; the commercial exchanges between the two countries increased by 7 percent in 2015. These facts speak for themselves — there is already a close economic relationship between our countries.

"However, there is still a great deal of potential to strengthen our cooperation, particularly given that tomorrow the prime ministers of the Baltic countries will sign the Rail Baltic agreement to boost the project which will not only connect the Baltic countries but Europe as a whole at a completely new level," he added.

The two prime ministers also discussed how to strengthen security in the region as well as touched upon the issues of energy and transport connections. Prime Ministers Ratas and Skvernelis also discussed cooperation in the field of taxation.

Following their meeting, the two prime ministers opened the exhibition "Together Toward Independence" at the National Library of Estonia. The exhibition is based on archive documents and illustrates the restoration of relations between Estonia and Lithuania after the two countries regained their independence in the early 1990s.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

