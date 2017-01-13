Ferry adrift between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa

A ferry in the port of Triigi. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The ferry Subsea Seven, operating on the Sõru-Triigi route between the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, has been adrift at sea for nearly three hours. An electrical malfunction caused its main engine to turn off, the ship’s operator said.

Andres Laasma, CEO of shipper Kihnu Veeteed that operates the ferry service between Estonia’s two largest islands, said that technical problems were registered at 9:07 a.m. after the boat had left port with 26 passengers on board.

“There was a power failure on the vessel that resulted in the main engine turned off, and the engine can’t be restarted,” Laasma told BNS on Friday.

He added that while technically the boat was adrift, effectively it was kept in one place by ice.

“There is no danger of the boat running aground, nor is there any danger to passengers,” Laasma said.

A fishing boat that was close to Subsea Seven was now approaching the vessel to take her in tow and help her back to Sõru, Laasma said. The fishing boat was expected to reach Subsea Seven at around 1 p.m.